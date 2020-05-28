Michael Ray Williams
Mr. Michael "Mike" Ray Williams, 64, of Mint Hill, NC passed away May, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the son of Clayton A. and the late Ann Robertson Williams. A graduate of East Mecklenburg High School and Central Piedmont Community College, Mr. Williams was a Class A welder, fabricator and tool and die specialist. Recently retired, he served the Charlotte area for over forty years. He also enjoyed music and was a well-known drummer in the Charlotte area.

He is survived by his father, Clayton A. Williams of Weslaco, TX; two brothers, Mark Edward (Andrea) Williams of Swainsboro, GA, and Jeffrey (Linda) Williams of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his nephew, Brian M. Williams of Charlotte, NC, and three nieces, Marielle W. Singletary, Julianne W. Blount and Caroline Williams, all of Swainsboro, GA, and three great-nephews and two great-nieces and his dog Zoe.

Memorial service details will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to the ALS Association.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
