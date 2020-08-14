1/1
Michael Robinson
Michael Kent Robinson CHARLOTTE - Mike, age 68, passed away at Novant Hospital in Matthews, NC on August 11, 2020, from Diabetes complications. He was a native Charlottean born on October 29, 1951, and graduated from East Mecklenburg High School Class of 1970. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Loree Robinson. Mike had a tender heart for old people and children always taking time to speak to them. His fondness for good country cooking was evident. He was a dedicated son showing loving care and devotion to his parents during their final years by taking them to countless medical appointments, picking up their prescriptions and groceries. Mike always had a love for cars. He worked for many new car dealerships during his career as well as Union Acceptance Corporation. He is survived by sisters, Jane Kerley (Jerry), Carol Owens (Mike Capps), Christie Miller (John) and brothers, Don Robinson (Rhonda), Chuck Robinson (Kattie). Due to COVID, there will be no funeral. Mike's ashes will be scattered at the beach; a place he loved.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
