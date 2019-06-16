Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Rotberg. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, June 14, 2019, Michael Rotberg passed away in Charlotte, NC due to complications related to cancer. He was 64 years old.



Born on September 2, 1954 in Irvington, NJ to the late Dr. Alvin Rotberg and Bernice Spielvogel Rotberg, Michael was raised in West Orange, NJ. He studied Philosophy at Haverford College and graduated from Duke University Medical School, where he met his wife of nearly 40 years, Heidi Leifer Rotberg. They married in 1979 and lived in Vero Beach, Florida, before settling in Charlotte in 1992.



Michael was wonderful. Everyone who knew him or crossed his path remarked that he was one of the kindest, most thoughtful men they'd ever met. He loved his family, his friends and his work.



Michael practiced ophthalmology/eye surgery with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates for more than 20 years before cancer forced him into premature retirement. The thousands of people whose vision he cared for missed him when he retired. In addition to caring for patients at CEENTA, he founded its Clinical Research department, served as manager of the SouthPark Surgery Center, and as leader of both the Eye Department and the entire practice. Michael loved his staff, and worked with a dream team at CEENTA (Carol, Scottie, Beth and Michelle). He was named one of the 'Best Doctors in America' for over a decade (as well as 'Cutest Doctor' for a few years running in Florida). He always tried to learn from his patients and sought to be the best doctor, partner, teacher and leader possible.



He had another act after retirement, volunteering at the Lions Eye Clinic, where he continued to put his medical expertise to service. Thousands of people who were indigent or otherwise unable to access quality eye care received it, thanks to Michael.



And to help others in a different way, he wrote a memoir: Practice: Becoming a Better Doctor, Patient, and Person. The book fused his knowledge as a physician and his experience as a patient to help readers navigate their own healthcare events more effectively.



Michael was an optimistic, 'glass half full' type, with clear likes and dislikes. His dislikes included board games, cats, loudly ignorant people, marmalade and white chocolate. His list of 'likes' was longer -- he adored dark chocolate, riding his bicycle, relaxing in his hammock, hiking, laughing, learning, travelling (never getting lost, thanks to his uncanny sense of direction and map-reading hobby), discovering new music (everything from reggae to Welsh harp recordings), sharing good wine and good meals with friends, reading, and writing. In addition to his memoir, he self-published a book of family stories and contributed several chapters to medical books and scholarly articles to peer reviewed medical journals. He completed several Century bike rides, and while in high school, became an Eagle Scout and played in the world's first Ultimate Frisbee league. After retirement he prioritized his friendships, as well as making time to exercise and meditate daily. Michael valued his coffee dates, walks with friends, Bible study group and book club.



Above all, he loved his family. His wife, Heidi, was his bashert (soulmate), outgoing where he was introverted, an expert at relating to all the people they met. His children, Emily and David, were a constant source of pride and joy for their accomplishments and, even more, for turning out to be such good, caring, people. He was a loving, indulgent, occasionally reckless 'Papa' to grandchildren Max, Ella and Leo, giving them shoulder rides and snuggles on demand during his many extended visits to London. In return, they allowed him to act like a child publicly again, and brought him endless delight and love.



Michael was diagnosed with thymic carcinoma in 2013, and beat all the odds and expectations for survival. His doctors in Charlotte, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and at the National Institutes of Health all told him, "You're so healthy - except for the cancer." Since his diagnosis he lived to see the births of his three grandchildren and to watch with pride as David graduated medical school and became an anesthesiologist.



Michael closed Practice, his second and most recent book, with news that a growth had been detected in his heart. "Life is an invariably fatal condition; meanwhile, it goes on," he wrote. "My goal is to feel, at the end of each day, that I did not waste it, that I had a reason to get out of bed, and that I did some good while awake. To feel that, if this turned out to be my last day, I would not regret how I spent my time and energy."



Before he died of an incredibly rare complication related to his latest treatment, Michael told Heidi that he never expected any of this to happen. With characteristic humor, he said, "I had a real failure of imagination."



Michael is survived by his wife, Heidi, his children Emily Cronin (Josh) of London, Dr. David Rotberg, his grand-children, and his sister, Jane Simon, of Gladstone, NJ. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Amy Rotberg Mintz.



Heidi would like to thank Michael's excellent medical team, with special thanks for Dr. Steve Plunkett, Dr. Dan Haggstrom, Dr. Tony Bracken, Dr. Arun Rajan and Dr. John Mahoney. The amazing staff at CMC took care of Michael with great tenderness and love.



The funeral service will take place on Sunday, June 16, at the Hebrew Cemetery at 2:00 pm, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Lions Eye Clinic or to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation.



