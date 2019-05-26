Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Craig Smith CHARLOTTE - Michael Craig Smith passed away at home on May 23, 2019 after an extended illness. Mike loved all things technology, often taking computers and phones apart before expertly fixing and rebuilding them to suit his changing needs. Mike loved to sit in his recliner with cats Mandarin and Chloe purring away and granddog Harper sleeping at his feet. Always willing to help, his many friends and family will miss his humor, laugh, and undying love of oak furniture. He was quick to tell anyone who would listen how proud he was of his wife and daughters, even while eating chicken wings with his fingers! Mike is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Gina, daughter Hannah Smith Brooks of Concord NC, daughter Sarah Grace Smith of Raleigh NC, and granddaughter Ellis Smith Brooks of Austin, TX. Mike is also survived by sister Laura Smith of Greensboro NC; brother Steve Smith and wife Stuart of Austin TX; brother Tim Smith and wife Toktam of Durham NC; nieces Elizabeth Howell Welch and Mackenzie Smith; nephews Bryce Howell, Whitfield Smith and Zaal Smith as well as Gina's parents, Melvin and Gail Howell. Mike will be remembered by a large personal and professional extended family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents William David and Mary Tomlinson Smith; and elder brother Billy Smith. Mike was employed at WTVI PBS Charlotte for many years. He worked as a broadcast engineer among colleagues that were like family. An active member of First Baptist Church Charlotte, he worked in the television and the pre-school ministry. Mike's happy place was Sunday School in the nursery, serving families as they worshiped. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church Charlotte Pre-School, WTVI Foundation, or your local public television station. Mike's family will honor him on Wednesday, May 29th at First Baptist Church Charlotte, 301 N. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC . The family will receive at 2:00 pm, followed by a memorial service starting at 3:00 pm.

