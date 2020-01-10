Michael Stephen "Mike" Shelton, 57, of Monroe, NC passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Greensboro, NC on May 31,1962 son to Frances Causey Shelton and the late David Franklin Shelton.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church, 801 South Hayne Street, Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Friday, January 10, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Service 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112.
He was a member of Central United Methodist, where he served numerous positions including, Youth and Men's Ministry, Upward Sports, Lay and Worship Leader among others. He worked for State Employees Credit Union for over 35 years and was a Senior Vice President, he was also active in the Monroe Jaycee's and Union County Rotary Club.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Amy Joseph Shelton, son Stephen Shelton, daughter Emma Claire Shelton, brother David Franklin Shelton Jr. (Susan) and several nieces and nephews, as well as his cherished pet Maddie.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Central United Methodist, 801 South Hayne Street, Monroe, NC 28112, , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100
Charlotte, NC 28207, or Hospice of Union County, 700 Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service is caring for the Shelton Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 10, 2020