Michael Swift Bender, 82, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at Atrium Health - Pineville following an extended illness. Mike was born in Bloomington, Illinois and grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He was a graduate of Winthrop Training School. Mike earned a BSME degree from Duke University in 1959.
Mike would enjoy a career with Celanese for thirty-three years while living in Rock Hill, Greenville, SC and Charlotte. He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Indian Land and a member of the Charlotte Indoor Racquet Club.
Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol T. "Pinky" Bender; three children, Louise Lynette Bender of St. Paul, MN, Katherine Swift Bender Braun of Pottstown, PA and David Michael Bender of Indian Land, SC; six grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jiahong Bender, Michael and Thomas Braun and James and Caroline Bender; and three great-grandchildren, Jace Swift Braun, Grayson Michael Braun and Chloe Marie Braun.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Carol Bender and his sister, Barbara Ann Bender Noel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be sent to Faith Presbyterian Church, 7520 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land, SC 29707.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2020