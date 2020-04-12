Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Swift Bender. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Swift Bender, 82, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at Atrium Health - Pineville following an extended illness. Mike was born in Bloomington, Illinois and grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He was a graduate of Winthrop Training School. Mike earned a BSME degree from Duke University in 1959.



Mike would enjoy a career with Celanese for thirty-three years while living in Rock Hill, Greenville, SC and Charlotte. He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Indian Land and a member of the Charlotte Indoor Racquet Club.



Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol T. "Pinky" Bender; three children, Louise Lynette Bender of St. Paul, MN, Katherine Swift Bender Braun of Pottstown, PA and David Michael Bender of Indian Land, SC; six grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jiahong Bender, Michael and Thomas Braun and James and Caroline Bender; and three great-grandchildren, Jace Swift Braun, Grayson Michael Braun and Chloe Marie Braun.



In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Carol Bender and his sister, Barbara Ann Bender Noel.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorials can be sent to Faith Presbyterian Church, 7520 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land, SC 29707.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





