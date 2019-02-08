Michael was a good man who went home to be with Jesus on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born in Charlotte, NC and had resided in Fall Branch for the past 12 years. He was an over the road truck driver with over 2 billion miles. Michael was an avid Tennessee Volunteers football fan. He was a man of his word and believed strongly in family. You never knew when he was serious because he was quite the prankster.



He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Phelps; sister-in-law, Fawn Anderson; and his favorite dog, Bayla.



Michael is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kim Phelps; daughters, Renee Spoto, Krystal Shope and Katelyn Phelps; sons, Michael Phelps Jr., and Joshua Moran; grandchildren, Samantha Spoto, Anthony Spoto, Lily Phelps, Glen Phelps, and Lucas Shope; great-grandson, Bentley Baile; mother, Amelia Linn; brothers, Monte Anderson, Jeff Fleenor, and Leonard Armstrong.



There will be no formal services.



Memorials may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.

