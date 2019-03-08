Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wesley Pond. View Sign

Mr. Michael Wesley Pond, 50, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home.



Funeral services will be 4:00pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Burr officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.



Michael was born June 13, 1968 in Cumberland County, NC a son of Thomas Eugene Pond and Lynn Tarleton. He was employed with O.B. Builders in Concord as a truck driver.



Surviving are his wife, Roxanne Wantland Pond; his children, Tim McManus of Fayetteville, C.W. Pond of Rockwell, Dylan Pond of Charlotte, Knight Wantland of Kannapolis, Zachary McManus of Norwood, Arianna Pond of Wilmington and Sierra Pond of Ansonville; his granddaughter, Lily Dawkins of Lilesville; his parents, Tommy Pond of Ansonville and Lynn Tarleton of Lumberton; his brother, Robert Pond of Ansonville and his nephews, James Pond of Myrtle Beach, Brandon Pond, and Jordan Pond both of Albemarle, Quintin Pond of Ansonville and Aaron Pond of Millingport; his great-niece, Kinsley Pond and a large extended family and many friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ansonville United Methodist Church, c/o, Nancy Lee, 120 Randall Rd., Wadesboro, NC 28170.



The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at

2036 Morven Rd

Wadesboro , NC 28170

