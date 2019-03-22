Michelle Caldwell Graves

The home going service for Mrs. Michelle Caldwell Graves will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 565 Jetton St., Davidson NC, 28036. The visitation will begin at 1:00pm and the service will follow at 2:00pm. A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019
