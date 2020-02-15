Michelle Matthews Starnes CHARLOTTE - Michelle Matthews Starnes, 53, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, after multiple strokes. She was born in Charlotte, NC to Carole Harward and Bill Matthews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzy Rogers. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband of 30 years, Daryl Starnes; brother Trey Hinson, wife Carmel and sons Reece and Crew; nephew Josh Osterhus and son Braxton Hawkins; sister Diadra Kusnierz and many dear friends. Michelle graduated from West Charlotte High School. There wasn't an animal that she couldn't make a pet, a prank she wouldn't pull, or a good time she'd turn down. A gathering to celebrate Michelle's life will be held at Lake Myers Campground in the spring. Memorials may be made to the at stroke.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 15, 2020