Obituary

Millie Flocco, 92, of Raleigh, NC and formerly of Charlotte, NC was completely healed and went home to the Lord on Sunday March 8, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-six years, Floyd. She is survived by her children, Charles Flocco (Marian) of Richmond, VA and Beth Flocco Clark (Steve) of Raleigh, NC along with four grandchildren, Sarah Grace Clark Jones, Allison Clark, Katie Flocco and Scott Flocco all of Raleigh, NC.



Born April 22, 1927 in Brocton, NY she was the youngest of five children born to Charlie and Grace Nicosia. She graduated from Brocton Central High School in 1945 and Bryant and Stratton Business College in 1952. She and Floyd married in 1958 and lived in Buffalo, NY until they moved to Charlotte, NC in 1978. Millie retired from Fiber Seal of Charlotte in 2014 after 24 years of service.



Millie had a keen sense of humor and a sassy way about her. She never knew a stranger and was always willing to help others, while never asking for help herself. If you knew Millie and ever helped her in any way then you knew how good her banana bread was as you were sure to receive a loaf as a thank you. Although she faced a series of trying illnesses these past few years, Millie continued her love and loyalty to her family and was especially proud of her four grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11am followed by a reception at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210. A private interment of her ashes will take place later at Portland Evergreen Cemetery, Portland, NY.



In lieu of flowers, Millie has requested that donations be made to Loaves and Fishes, 648 Griffith Rd, Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28217.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

