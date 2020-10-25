Frank and Mildred Bishop CHARLOTTE- In the words of Vince Gill, "If you want to see, how true love should be, then just look at us."Frank and Mildred Bishop were the epitome of love and devotion. Frank E. Bishop, age 89 of Charlotte died on Friday, May 15, 2020 and his beloved wife of 71+ years, Mildred H. Bishop, age 90 of Charlotte died on Sunday, October 11, 2020. They were married on October 29th, 1948 in Buchanan, VA and now as their 72ndanniversary approaches, we know they wanted nothing more than to spend it together. Frank was born on June 27, 1930 in Waynesboro, PA. He grew up in Virginia, was a Korean War Veteran and worked in sales at Remington Rand before making Charlotte home in 1962. It was here in Charlotte where he began his love affair with real estate, starting with the Howey Company, then Touchberry, Bishop and Livingston and ultimately Frank Bishop Realtors. He took great pride in providing personal attention to each of his residential and commercial property clients, whether buying or selling or managing. His meticulous attention to detail and involvement in Charlotte's incredible growth and development over the last 60 years lead to an extensive collection of historical documents that now resides within the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library. Mildred was born on October 31, 1929 in Buchanan, VA. She grew up there and met Frank while working the soda counter at the local Kress store. They married in 1948 and lived in Baltimore and Roanoke, where their two daughters were born, before settling in Charlotte. She was always the mom who drove kids on field trips, volunteered at school and hosted many a Tupperware party and bridge game. Once her children were on their own, she began her nearly 20-year career with Belk at SouthPark, where she proudly served as the administrator of the Money Room, coordinating daily bank deposits. There was nothing that made either of them more proud than their children and grandchildren. They are survived by their daughters, Kathy Coleman of Calabash, NC and Lisa Bishop of Los Angeles, CA; their grandchildren, Whitney (Mike) Bishop, Jessica (Dominique) Nevills and Amy (Michael) Coleman; and their great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Emma, Cole, and DJ as well as treasured brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to their eldest granddaughter, Whitney Bishop, who lovingly oversaw their care and support for the last 18 months. Private services for both Frank and Mildred were under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park and conducted by Senior Pastor Lee Canipe of Providence Baptist Church, where they'd been members for 50+ years. Due to the pandemic, no additional services are planned at this time. They are interred at Sharon Mausoleum of Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in their name to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation (Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room) or to the Arbor Day Foundation. Frank and Mildred created a wonderful life with a shared love of UNC basketball, Sonny's BBQ, Myrtle Beach, their close and extended families, but mostly each other. We invite you to think of them this Thursday, October 29, 2020... we know they will be celebrating too.



