Mildred Ellneta Long, 103, of Charlotte, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday afternoon, June 24, 2019, at Asbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. Homegoing Celebration will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Rock Hill A. M. E. Zion Church, Indian Trail, NC. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am-12: Noon and service will follow at 12: Noon. Interment will be in the Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rock Hill AME Zion Church Building Fund, 2723 Lawyers Rd. W. Indian Trail, NC 28079.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 30, 2019