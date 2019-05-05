Mrs. Griffin, 84, passed away on May 1, 2019 at home. She is the beloved mother of Beverly Griffin of Matthews, Leslie Griffin of Lenoir, and Cindy Wilson of Locust; and beloved grandmother of John Adams, Jr.
The service to honor her life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.
A complete obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019