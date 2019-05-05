Mildred Frances Smith Griffin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Frances Smith Griffin.
Service Information
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
28207
(704)-332-7133
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Griffin, 84, passed away on May 1, 2019 at home. She is the beloved mother of Beverly Griffin of Matthews, Leslie Griffin of Lenoir, and Cindy Wilson of Locust; and beloved grandmother of John Adams, Jr.

The service to honor her life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.

A complete obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 332-7133
funeral home direction icon