Mildred Kirkland Day, 94, passed away June 19, 2020. She was born April 18, 1926.
Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A private family interment is scheduled later this week at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.