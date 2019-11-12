Mildred Mingus Lawing was granted her angel wings on November 10, 2019.
A woman of strong faith, she loved the Lord with all her heart.
Mildred Mae Mingus, born on October 9, 1924, was the daughter of Garland Jacob Mingus and Della Mae Glover Mingus of Paw Creek, Charlotte, North Carolina.
She was a proud graduate of the 1941 Class of Paw Creek High School and a member of Thrift Baptist Church.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Viola Abernathy Mingus; brothers Garland J. Mingus Jr., Earl H. Mingus; sisters Dorothy Mingus Cato, Mary Trent Harmon, Betty Mingus Price; son Timothy Gary Collins and great-grandson Joshua Shane Collins.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Ronald Collins and wife Terrie of Charlotte, Dan Collins of Kaneohe, Hawaii; grandchildren Brian Collins and wife Amy, Heather Collins Little and husband Rodney, Kim Switzer and husband David, Bodie Collins, Ashley Collins; great-grandchildren Kimsey Collins, Anna Marie Switzer and Joshua Switzer.
A heartfelt Thank You to her nieces and nephews who loved and supported her family during this journey.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Forest Lawn West, Freedom Drive at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Novant Health Hospice, Post Office Box 33549, Charlotte, N.C. 28233.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
