Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Penley Bowman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Penley Bowman, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, the 5th of October 2019 at Legacy Heights Memory Care Charlotte, N.C. Born Mildred Beulah Penley in Lenoir, N.C. to the late Cindy and Jonah Grayson Penley. She retired after 30 years from Package Products to enjoy time with her children and grandchildren and volunteer at her church. Her greatest passion was spending time with family and having family meals and serving her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed working in her yard gardening and growing the most beautiful flowers, cooking and baking some of the best cakes you would ever eat. Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her loving husband , Arnold Dale Bowman, her parents, brothers: Elmer Penley (Pete), Frank Penley, Ransom Penley, Albert Penley (Buzz), and sister Hildred Penley. Mildred is survived by her son, John (Debbie) Bowman of Duluth, GA; grandson, Austin (Valentina) Bowman great granddaughter Maxima Columbia, S.C. , grandson Seth Bowman Duluth, Ga.. Daughter Bonita (Ken) Rodden of Monroe, N.C. grandsons Jeremy (Morgan) Rodden Charlotte, N.C. , Tyler (Beth) Rodden, great-grandson Levi Rodden of Blowing Rock, N.C., son Bryan L. Bowman, Charlotte, N.C. sister Maggie Sue Mclendon, Stanley, N.C. and brother Claude Penley, Morganton, N.C. Lots of nieces, nephews, sister in laws, brother in laws whom she loved and enjoyed spending family time. The Family will receive friends Wednesday, the 9th of October 2019 from 1:00PM -3:00PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 10301 Harwood Lane, Charlotte, N.C. 28214. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 in the Sanctuary. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn West. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of American.





Mildred Penley Bowman, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, the 5th of October 2019 at Legacy Heights Memory Care Charlotte, N.C. Born Mildred Beulah Penley in Lenoir, N.C. to the late Cindy and Jonah Grayson Penley. She retired after 30 years from Package Products to enjoy time with her children and grandchildren and volunteer at her church. Her greatest passion was spending time with family and having family meals and serving her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed working in her yard gardening and growing the most beautiful flowers, cooking and baking some of the best cakes you would ever eat. Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her loving husband , Arnold Dale Bowman, her parents, brothers: Elmer Penley (Pete), Frank Penley, Ransom Penley, Albert Penley (Buzz), and sister Hildred Penley. Mildred is survived by her son, John (Debbie) Bowman of Duluth, GA; grandson, Austin (Valentina) Bowman great granddaughter Maxima Columbia, S.C. , grandson Seth Bowman Duluth, Ga.. Daughter Bonita (Ken) Rodden of Monroe, N.C. grandsons Jeremy (Morgan) Rodden Charlotte, N.C. , Tyler (Beth) Rodden, great-grandson Levi Rodden of Blowing Rock, N.C., son Bryan L. Bowman, Charlotte, N.C. sister Maggie Sue Mclendon, Stanley, N.C. and brother Claude Penley, Morganton, N.C. Lots of nieces, nephews, sister in laws, brother in laws whom she loved and enjoyed spending family time. The Family will receive friends Wednesday, the 9th of October 2019 from 1:00PM -3:00PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 10301 Harwood Lane, Charlotte, N.C. 28214. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 in the Sanctuary. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn West. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of American. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close