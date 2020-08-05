Mildred Swink Padgett, 95, passed away August 1, 2020, in Morehead City.



The family will receive friends Thursday, August 6th, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City. The family will also receive friends on Saturday, August 8th, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service in Charlotte, followed by a memorial time with entombment at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Mint Hill.



Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.



