Mildred Swink Padgett
1925 - 2020
Mildred Swink Padgett, 95, passed away August 1, 2020, in Morehead City.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 6th, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City. The family will also receive friends on Saturday, August 8th, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service in Charlotte, followed by a memorial time with entombment at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Mint Hill.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
