Miller G. Vanderlip was born March 20, 1929 in Charlotte, N.C. He was 90 when he departed this life peacefully at home in the presence of family on December 10, 2019.
Miller served in the Air National Guard and was employed by Southern Bell, Bell South and later AT&T. He retired after over 40 years of service.
He is preceded in death by this wife Jean Vanderlip & son Eric, his Mother Viola Vanderlip & Father C L Vanderlip, Dot & Parks Vanderlip & sister Elsie White.
He is survived by his three children & spouses: Gill Vanderlip & his wife Mataya, Scott Vanderlip & (Connie Aldridge), Melanie Benton & husband Tony and his dearly loved sister Dolly V. Ozburn & brother-in-law Terry White Sr. and their children. His beloved grandchildren and their spouses: Oliver & (Carrie), Jessica & (Sherman), Angie & (Daniel), Shawn, Nick & (Celina), Ashley & (Danny) & Seth. Miller cherished his 8 great grandchildren: Hannah, Jordan, Audrey, Maya, Eli, Marley, Sam, and Henry.
Miller loved his neighbors/friends including Tom and Jane Williamson & the late Mr. Erwin Smith & his wife Eleanor as well as Tim & Betty Chambers & many others.
Graveside Service will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, 2:00 at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Union County, NC or to St. Jude's Childrens' Hospital.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019