Millicent Kay McCurry Harrill, age 81, of Sherman Drive Forest City passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Oak Grove Health Care Center. Millicent was the widow of the late Don Harrill and daughter of the late Leonard and Winona Goode McCurry. She was a member of First United Methodist Church Forest City, a retired social worker for the State of North Carolina and co- founder of Casket Sales Inc. Millicent graduated from Cool Springs High School in 1955 and Limestone College in 1959. She was president of Alpha Delta Sorority and the president of the senior class at Limestone College. Millicent was an Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers fan, co-founder of the Broughton reunion and a former Sunday school teacher at First United Methodist Church of Forest City.



Left to cherish her memory are her children Ryan and Lauren Harrill of Forest City; granddaughter Megan Harrill of Lexington, SC; sister Faye Thompson of Rutherfordton; sister in law Susie Arndt and husband Jack of Bluffton, SC, nephews J. Olin "Lin" McDougall II of Beaufort, SC; Rick Harrill of Morganton and James Douglas "Jamie" Harrill II of Griffin, Ga.



A celebration of Millicent's life will be held 3 PM Friday July 5 at First United Methodist Church Forest City with Rev. Wes Judy and Rev. Bruce Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30- 3:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Eternal Hills Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Forest City 341 East Main St. Forest City, NC 280043 or to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Oak Grove Health Care Center and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.



Published in Charlotte Observer on July 5, 2019

