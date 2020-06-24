Millyeah Rhue-Allen

Millyeah Tessayn Rhue-Allen, 22 of Charlotte, entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Millye Rhue, Charlotte and Anthony Allen (Marie) of Hopkins, SC. She was a 2016 graduate of Crossroads Charter High School in Charlotte. She is survived by her parents, son Kylan and sister, Skyler Allen. Burial in Georgetown, SC at a later date. Grier Funeral Service 115 John McCarroll Avenue entrusted with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.