Millyeah Rhue-Allen

Millyeah Tessayn Rhue-Allen, 22 of Charlotte, entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Millye Rhue, Charlotte and Anthony Allen (Marie) of Hopkins, SC. She was a 2016 graduate of Crossroads Charter High School in Charlotte. She is survived by her parents, son Kylan and sister, Skyler Allen. Burial in Georgetown, SC at a later date. Grier Funeral Service 115 John McCarroll Avenue entrusted with arrangements.



