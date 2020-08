Milton Wilfred Fox was born to Phillip Fox and Christine Peterson Fox in Parkville, MNHe is survived by his wife, Karen Dobbs, daughter Leslie Fox Erdman of Ringgold, GA, son David Ryan Fox of Houston, TX, five grandchildren and five great grandsons.A gathering will take place at a later date at Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Emeritus Elder.Full obituary and condolences may be seen at www.carolinafuneral.com