Miriam Hutto Huntley, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her daughter's home.



She was born in Columbia, SC on April 6, 1921 to Eula Axon and Frank Monroe Hutto who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were Jesse Hampton Huntley, her husband of 65 years, and sisters, Doris Busby and Hazel Moore and her brother, Lester Hutto. Surviving Miriam are her son, David Huntley (Elise) of Matthews and her daughter, Susan Huntley Christy (Fred) of Huntersville. Her grandchildren are Andy Christy, Anna Norris, Kevin Huntley, Lisa Richards, Jeff Huntley and Chuck Huntley who have blessed her with 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two special nieces, Linda Gail Turner and Jonnie Tiller.



Miriam was a graduate of Columbia High School and moved to Charlotte in 1943 to live with her sister Doris and start work. She learned data processing at the beginning of the technology age and because of her skills was in high demand. She married Jesse Hampton Huntley in 1946 when he returned home from World War II. She was a 70 year member of Tabernacle ARP Church and always encouraged her children and grandchildren to attend church and tithe.



Miriam's favorite role in life was being a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmama to her family. She and Hamp loved the SC coast and vacationed there each summer. They passed their love of the ocean on to their children and made it possible for them to vacation there too for many years.



Funeral services will be held at King's Cross ARP Church, 3936 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC on Saturday, February 16, 2019 . Visitation will begin at 11:00 and the service at 12 Noon. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery on Central Avenue. Pallbearers will be Charles Huntley, Andrew Christy, Jeffrey Huntley, Zac Huntley, Jett Norris and Chris Richards. Honorary pallbearer will be Kevin Huntley.



Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region or a Church of the donor's choice.



The family would like to thank Susan and Fred Christy for providing a loving and caring home for Miriam during her last six years and to Hospice for their end of life support.



