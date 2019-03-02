It is with great sorrow that the family of Miriam Randall Ramsey announces her passing on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 98 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her children John Ramsey Jr. and Beth Ramsey Summers and her grandchildren; Lucinda, Duff, Jennifer, and Jeremy. "Grandmama" will be lovingly remembered by her five great-grandchildren; Eliza, Markus, Iris, Silas, and Noah. She remained sharp of mind and spirit until the end. A forward thinker and ever socially conscious. The world was a better place because she lived. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m at Assurance United Methodist Church (Visitation 2-3).
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 395-0055
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 2, 2019