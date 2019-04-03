Miriam Lugo Vazquez, 65, of Mt. Holly passed away March 30, 2019.
Survivors include her son, Benjamin Feliciano, Jr. and wife Sue; sisters, Gladys E. Lugo, Elsie M. Lugo, Sonia M. Lugo, and Jenny Lugo; brothers, Eddie Lugo, Elvin Lugo, and Angel Lugo; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be held Friday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Deacon John Weisenhorn officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2019