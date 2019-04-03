Miriam (Lugo) Vazquez (1953 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam (Lugo) Vazquez.

Miriam Lugo Vazquez, 65, of Mt. Holly passed away March 30, 2019.

Survivors include her son, Benjamin Feliciano, Jr. and wife Sue; sisters, Gladys E. Lugo, Elsie M. Lugo, Sonia M. Lugo, and Jenny Lugo; brothers, Eddie Lugo, Elvin Lugo, and Angel Lugo; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be held Friday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Deacon John Weisenhorn officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Funeral Home
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.