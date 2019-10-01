Mitchel Carlton Sprinkle (1984 - 2019)
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-544-1412
Obituary
Mitchel, 35, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3rd at GraceLife Church, 705 Lakeview Drive in Pineville. His family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Blume Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic, in care of St. Jude's, 301 Hawthorne Ln. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2019
