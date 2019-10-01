Mitchel, 35, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3rd at GraceLife Church, 705 Lakeview Drive in Pineville. His family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Blume Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic, in care of St. Jude's, 301 Hawthorne Ln. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2019