Mitsu Schultz, beloved wife of George F. Schultz, passed away quietly in her sleep the evening of May 14, 2020.She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved golf, bridge and mah-jongg. She is survived by her husband George, her children Michael, David, Barbara and Rick as well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



The Family has requested no flowers. A private memorial will be held at later date. Memorials can be made to Novant Hospice in her memory.



