Mitsu Schultz, beloved wife of George F. Schultz, passed away quietly in her sleep the evening of May 14, 2020.She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved golf, bridge and mah-jongg. She is survived by her husband George, her children Michael, David, Barbara and Rick as well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The Family has requested no flowers. A private memorial will be held at later date. Memorials can be made to Novant Hospice in her memory.
The Family has requested no flowers. A private memorial will be held at later date. Memorials can be made to Novant Hospice in her memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.