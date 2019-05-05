Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly Ann (Harvey) Childers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Molly Ann Harvey Childers died on April 26, 2019. She was 84 years old. Molly was born in Roanoke, VA on June 20, 1934. She attended public schools in Roanoke and then graduated from Longwood University in Farmville, VA with a B.S. in elementary education.



She married Dr. Melvin Davis Childers. They lived in Metairie, LA for three years and then moved to Charlotte, NC.



She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Ann Childers Burton and three grandsons; Walker Davis Burton, Carter McKain Burton, and Chase Maxwell Burton.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Harvey and a brother, James G. Harvey, II.



Molly was very active at Longwood. She was selected for Student Standards, essay editor of the Colonade. She was poetry and short story editor and co-editor of the schools' magazine. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Gamma National Honor Society, a member of Pi Delta Epsilon, member of Cotillion Club and figure leader her senior year. She sat on the Pan Hellenic council, was vice president of Alpha Sigma Tau and on may court her junior and senior year. Molly volunteered at Cornelius Elementary for years and was an active member of Davidson United Methodist Church. She loved water fitness at the YMCA, horses, needled point, knitting, painting, gardening, but most of all, her family.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Davidson United Methodist Church located at 233 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036.



Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

