Molly S. Carver, 80, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury.
Born in Charlotte, NC on May 30, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Molly Lancaster Summers and Daniel Cameron Summers.
Molly graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Bachelor's Degree. She was the owner of MoRoDa Manufacturing Company and was a member of Avondale Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. She loved sewing and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Carver; son, Daniel S. MacClary and brother, John Summers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bobby MacClary (Billie); daughter, Robin Branham (Joe); brother, Cam Summers (Margaret); sister, Pat Griffith (Charles); grandchildren, Danielle and Abby MacClary, Kristin Dodson (Doug), Joey Helms (Mitchell), William Branham (Kari) and seven great-grandchildren.
Service: 10:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Memorials may be made to C.O.P.S., P.O. Box 3199, Camdenton, MO 65020.
Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Carver family. Online condolences may be made at Lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 25, 2019