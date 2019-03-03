Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Sexton. View Sign





Mona Sexton, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Mona was born on August 18, 1939 in Zahle Lebanon and lived in Baghdad, Iraq prior to moving to the United States from Canada in 1976. She moved to Charlotte in 2018 after spending 37 years in Daytona Beach, Florida where she met her second husband, Bob Sexton and worked as a travel agent. Mona was a loving mother, a dedicated sister, and a true friend to all who knew her. She had a zest for life and a joyful smile that will be missed.Mona is survived by her daughter, Nadia Yousif; sister, Layla Daud, her nieces and nephews, Kathy Cope and her husband, Chris Cope, Lisa Daud, Ken Daud, and Michael Daoud; great-nephews, Collin, and Brendan, and many cousins and close friends, all of whom she loved dearly and touched deeply.A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, March 8th at 1:30pm at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Rd. in Charlotte.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carolinas Lung Cancer Fund for Levine Cancer Institute at Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203, www.atriumhealthfoundation.org Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Funeral Home Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service

