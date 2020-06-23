Monette Gossett
1933 - 2020
Dr. Monette Gossett passed away on Sunday, June 21 at the age of 87. Monette was the oldest daughter of George and Monette Thompson. She worked many years as a nurse, and spent the last 20+ years as a Nursing Instructor at the collegiate level. Monette had a deep religious faith and was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church in Charlotte. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was very much loved by all. Monette was married to Jackson Gossett Sr. for 50 years until his passing in 2010. She lost her youngest son Tom to illness in October of 2019. Monette was survived by her daughter Kathie Wells, her husband Robert wells and their children Luke and Mariah Wells. She was also survived by her son Jack Gossett, his wife Jennifer Gossett, and children Jake and Madeline Gossett, as well as her oldest grandchild Meg Henderson and husband Marcus Henderson and great grandson, Arthur Henderson. A graveside service will be held at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, Ca. at noon on Wednesday, June 24th.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
