Monica Lynn Mitchell-Giraudo, 54, of Charlotte NC and Altoona, PA peacefully passed away on September 11th, 2019 after managing a long-term illness.
Monica was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and teacher. Her passion for education, art, and French language & culture beautifully coalesced during her path of higher education. Elle parlait parfaitement francais et vous? (She spoke perfect French and you?)
Monica's wonderful life-journey exponentially expanded with the marriage of her best friend, Olivier, and the birth of their daughter, Marla. Monica and her family built a home, community, and a thriving life in Charlotte.
Monica's ebullient, charismatic, and lovely demeanor was interwoven into all of her words and deeds. She was a force for good that generated reciprocal love and inspired others. She and resilience were synonymous.
She is survived by her husband Olivier and daughter Marla; mother Jeanne DeGennaro and father James L. Mitchell, Jr. (deceased); mother and father-in-law Philippe and Collette Giraudo; siblings Beth Ann Mitchell and James L. Mitchell III and brother in-law Laurent Giraudo; and special thanks and appreciation to Gary Barger; Kim and Joe Riggi; Diane and Doug Ryan; Eyola and Frank Elias; Tom and Carole Palmgren; Ms. Ginger Leppert; Mike & Heather Lynch; Mrs. Jane McElhaney; Rick and Debbie White; and Dr. Matthew Brown and his SMPC team for all their support as committed friends and caregivers. A genuine appreciation and deep gratitude is extended to Drs. Tate, McDonald, and Smith and their teams for their expert care of Monica.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday September 14th, 2019 at South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church: 8601 Bryant Farms Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Teal Diva Ovarian Cancer Support Organization. Donations may be made online at: www.tealdiva.org/. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 14, 2019