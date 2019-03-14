Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Monteen "Teenie" Jones Fox, age 83, of Conover, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC. Born September 22, 1935, in Catawba County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Jefferson Jones and Willie Delorous Pool Jones.



"Teenie" was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newton, NC, where she had been active in the church choir, Methodist Women, and enjoyed visiting the church shut-ins. She retired as an elementary school teacher from the Newton-Conover School System after over 30 years and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority. "Teenie" was a proud member and volunteer with the Democratic Party, and enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and watching the birds and squirrels from her sunroom (a place she called her haven). Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence T. "Moe" Fox, Jr.



Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Hobbs and husband, Randall, of Melbourne, FL, and Andrea Mathewson and husband, Harold, of Conover, NC; son, Jeff Fox and wife, Mary Lou, of Nassawadox, VA; sister, Patricia "Pat" Simmons and husband, Ken, of Newton, NC; grandchildren, Corey Hobbs and wife Stacey, Ansley Hobbs, Rachel Fox, and Katherine Fox; great-grandchildren, Lilly Hobbs and Noah Hobbs.



A service of remembrance and celebration of "Teenie's" life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Newton, NC, with Rev. Lara Greene officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, NC. A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, NC.



Condolences may be sent to the Fox family at



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Sipes Orchard Home, 4431 County Home Rd., Conover, NC, 28613 or to Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington St., Raleigh, NC, 27605-1259.



The Fox family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.

56 Northwest Blvd.

Newton , NC 28658

