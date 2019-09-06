Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Gamble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Morris Lee Gamble CHARLOTTE - Morris Lee Gamble, age 91, died on July 19, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Morris was born on September 11, 1927. He graduated from Central High School in 1945 and served as part of the American Occupation Force in Japan. He was assigned to the International Prosecution Section and was part of the War Crime Trials in Tokyo. Morris graduated in 1951 from UNC- Chapel Hill. He was devoted to the game of handball and was a member of the YMCA since he was 10 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Aldridge Gamble; his brother, John F. Gamble; his sister Sarah Bridges. He is survived by his daughters, Marsha Schinman and her husband, William of Charlotte; Laura Gamble and her husband, Robert Gillison of Baltimore; his grandchildren; Alex Schinman, Eve Gillison and Robert "Quinn" Gillison. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 11am, at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC. Visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Aldersgate Retirement Community Resident Financial Assistance Fund ( https://aldersgateccrc.com/donate ). Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 6, 2019

