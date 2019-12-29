Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris V. Butler. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Morris V Butler went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on January 15th, 1929 to Martha Angenette Surratt Butler and Wiley Verse Butler as the youngest of nine. He was raised in Pittsboro, North Carolina on a dairy farm and graduated from Silk Hope School in 1950. He studied at Campbell College and earned a degree in Industrial Arts at East Carolina University. Morris spent four years in New Mexico working on atomic bombs for the US Air Force (Korean Conflict). Before and after his military service, he was employed at the Pentagon. On December 22, 1956, he married Naomi Candace Dyson. She preceded him in death after 61 years in marriage.



For 27 years, he taught shop in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County schools and is remembered for his beautiful woodworking craftmanship. He was eager to sketch blueprints on napkins and teach his skills to those around him, both an inventor and teacher by nature. He faithfully served at Statesville Road Baptist Church and more recently, at University Hills Baptist. He particularly enjoyed singing in the choir. The Gideons enjoyed his membership for more than 25 years, and Morris delighted in sharing God's word with others.



He is survived by his children: Mark Shane Butler (Susan), Lisa Butler Harris (Randy), and Kim Butler Yandle (Marcus, Jr. "Chip"); and grandchildren Callie Mayakis (Brian), Dyson Butler; Marcus Eason, III, Elliot, Emma and Ellie Yandle; Matthew, Holly, and Mary Katherine Harris.



An interment will be held privately at Northlake Memorial Gardens followed by a funeral at 2 pm Saturday January 4th at University Hills Baptist Church with a time of visitation immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Gideons International or the Southern Baptist International Mission Board.





