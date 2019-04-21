Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Cooke Brigman. View Sign

Muriel-89 years and 8 months old-arrived Home safely on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was reunited with loved ones whom she missed dearly-her husband of 57 years, Coit; firstborn son, Ashley; parents, Sidney and Gatha Cooke; and sisters, Geneva Cooke and Margie Deviney. Muriel is survived by her grateful and proud son, Kevin, as well as many truly special nieces and nephews.



A sixth-generation North Carolinian, Muriel grew up in the shadow of the South Mountains on a 20-acre farm near Casar. Though her childhood was rich in love and friendship, the Depression years and beyond were tough for her family, partly due to her father's adult-onset blindness. To make ends meet, they had to give up their eggs to get groceries, and Muriel and her sisters had to miss school to help pick cotton. Accordingly, Muriel gained empathy for the less fortunate and developed an impressive work ethic. Applying herself back in the classroom, she was co-salutatorian of Casar High's Class of 1948.



Then leaving the hardscrabble farm, Muriel relocated to Charlotte, completing studies at King's College and beginning her insurance career. In 1971, the Central Charlotte Association named her an "Outstanding Business Woman," where she was honored at a dinner attended by Mayor Belk. Muriel retired after 33 years with Marsh & McLennan (formerly James J. Harris & Co).



Even in retirement, Muriel was a wellspring of energy, holding part-time positions into her late 70's. Simultaneously, she volunteered for 16 years at Presbyterian Hospital on Hawthorne Lane, donating over 3,500 hours. Her friendliness and innate cheerfulness endeared her to patients and their families.



As a child, Muriel was baptized in the creek behind Olive Grove Baptist. Then over the ensuing years in Charlotte, she was faithful to Westover Baptist and Pritchard Memorial Baptist-teaching Sunday School for decades, singing alto in the choir for more than a half-century, and playing handbells. Moreover, Muriel ministered many years as deacon, becoming Deacon Emeritus. Active in the secular community as well, she served as President of the Charlotte Association of Insurance Women and the Harding PTA.



Throughout her life, Muriel enjoyed traveling. Visiting New York City in the early 1950s, she was selected from the studio audience for "The Bert Parks Show," winning $40 and two cases of canned soup for naming a tune. Later, she journeyed to 18 foreign countries, including Germany and Jamaica for mission endeavors.



Though she sampled international cuisines in her travels, Muriel stuck with Southern cooking, which she excelled at. To her family's delight, she kept more than one homemade dessert on hand.



A few years ago, Muriel received a note from a friend that beautifully summed up Muriel's life: "God speaks through you in a way He can through no other-your smile, your voice, your love and thoughtfulness."



To commemorate Muriel's sweet smile, memorials may be made to Agape Dental Ministry, 7839 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28212 or to the .



Friends are invited to a service honoring Muriel's life on Saturday, April 27 at Pritchard Memorial Baptist, 1117 South Boulevard. Visitation will start at 10 AM. A dessert table will be set up to recognize Muriel's enjoyment of baking. The memorial service will begin at 11 AM, followed by interment at Forest Lawn West.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston, NC.

Muriel-89 years and 8 months old-arrived Home safely on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was reunited with loved ones whom she missed dearly-her husband of 57 years, Coit; firstborn son, Ashley; parents, Sidney and Gatha Cooke; and sisters, Geneva Cooke and Margie Deviney. Muriel is survived by her grateful and proud son, Kevin, as well as many truly special nieces and nephews.A sixth-generation North Carolinian, Muriel grew up in the shadow of the South Mountains on a 20-acre farm near Casar. Though her childhood was rich in love and friendship, the Depression years and beyond were tough for her family, partly due to her father's adult-onset blindness. To make ends meet, they had to give up their eggs to get groceries, and Muriel and her sisters had to miss school to help pick cotton. Accordingly, Muriel gained empathy for the less fortunate and developed an impressive work ethic. Applying herself back in the classroom, she was co-salutatorian of Casar High's Class of 1948.Then leaving the hardscrabble farm, Muriel relocated to Charlotte, completing studies at King's College and beginning her insurance career. In 1971, the Central Charlotte Association named her an "Outstanding Business Woman," where she was honored at a dinner attended by Mayor Belk. Muriel retired after 33 years with Marsh & McLennan (formerly James J. Harris & Co).Even in retirement, Muriel was a wellspring of energy, holding part-time positions into her late 70's. Simultaneously, she volunteered for 16 years at Presbyterian Hospital on Hawthorne Lane, donating over 3,500 hours. Her friendliness and innate cheerfulness endeared her to patients and their families.As a child, Muriel was baptized in the creek behind Olive Grove Baptist. Then over the ensuing years in Charlotte, she was faithful to Westover Baptist and Pritchard Memorial Baptist-teaching Sunday School for decades, singing alto in the choir for more than a half-century, and playing handbells. Moreover, Muriel ministered many years as deacon, becoming Deacon Emeritus. Active in the secular community as well, she served as President of the Charlotte Association of Insurance Women and the Harding PTA.Throughout her life, Muriel enjoyed traveling. Visiting New York City in the early 1950s, she was selected from the studio audience for "The Bert Parks Show," winning $40 and two cases of canned soup for naming a tune. Later, she journeyed to 18 foreign countries, including Germany and Jamaica for mission endeavors.Though she sampled international cuisines in her travels, Muriel stuck with Southern cooking, which she excelled at. To her family's delight, she kept more than one homemade dessert on hand.A few years ago, Muriel received a note from a friend that beautifully summed up Muriel's life: "God speaks through you in a way He can through no other-your smile, your voice, your love and thoughtfulness."To commemorate Muriel's sweet smile, memorials may be made to Agape Dental Ministry, 7839 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28212 or to the .Friends are invited to a service honoring Muriel's life on Saturday, April 27 at Pritchard Memorial Baptist, 1117 South Boulevard. Visitation will start at 10 AM. A dessert table will be set up to recognize Muriel's enjoyment of baking. The memorial service will begin at 11 AM, followed by interment at Forest Lawn West.Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston, NC. Funeral Home Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston

846 E. Stagecoach Trail

Fallston , NC 28042

704-538-8631 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations