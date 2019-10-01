Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Jean "Rusty" Howe. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Jean Howe, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her home. She was 94 years old.



A native of Jamaica, Queens, NY, and a longtime resident of Pearl River, NY, Rusty was a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Blackeby. She graduated as a registered nurse from Brooklyn Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, and spent her nursing career working in the office of Drs. Cassara, Porcelli and Dobson, and later Dr. Spinak. She and her nursing skills were well loved and appreciated by all of her patients. She was a lifelong member of Jamaica Methodist Church and Pearl River United Methodist Church. Rusty was always willing and eager to take on any adventure. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, reading and golfing, and spending time with her family at the St. Lawrence River.



In addition to her parents, Rusty was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Howe, Jr., and two brothers, John R. Blackeby and William Thomas Blackeby.



She is survived by her children, Leon W. Howe III and wife, Dianne, of Charlotte, NC, Nancy Kreutzer and husband, Bruce, of Orlando, FL, Dorothy Suri and husband, Sanjeev, of Westlake, OH, and Thomas Howe and wife, Janna, of Cornwall, NY; her grandchildren, Jennifer Kreutzer Ogle and husband, Alex, Kevin Kreutzer and wife, Natasha, Sachin and Sonya Suri; and her great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Ashley, Carter Ogle and Mackenzie Kreutzer. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews of the Sutton, Nehrbass and Blackeby families.



Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 7:00 until 8:30 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn East Cemetery Mausoleum in Matthews.



The family offers their grateful appreciation to Novant Health Palliative and Hospice Care for guidance, support and care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549,



Charlotte, NC 28233-3549 or Pearl River United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY 10965.



