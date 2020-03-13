Myra Braswell Burke September 22, 1932 March 7, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Myra Braswell Burke of Charlotte, also known and beloved by the names Sadie, Mama and Grannie, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 87 years of age. She is survived by the love of her life, husband of 63 years, Donald Burke; daughters Elaine Murphy and Lisa Beard (Jim); grandchildren Mollie Johncock (Drake), Melisa Smetana (Jon), Daylan Beard and Amanda Beard; as well as nieces and nephews she loved and adored. Our Mama loved fiercely and completely. She always fought hard for those she loved. She was generous of spirit, kind and open minded. She was a strong and independent lady. Never afraid to speak her mind. Honest and a true friend to those who were loyal to her. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, at McEwen Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2020