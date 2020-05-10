Myra Connaree Nolen "Connie" GREENSBORO - Myra Connaree Nolen, 87, was born on January 15, 1933, to the late Charles William Nolen and Glee Garner Nolen in Franklin, NC and died April 27, 2020, in Greensboro, NC following a long illness with dementia and complications from a recent stroke. In addition to her parents, Connaree was predeceased by a brother, Charles Edwin Nolen. Surviving siblings are sister-in-law Joanne Nolen of Franklin, brothers Frank (Nancy) Nolen of Grottoes, VA, Jim (Fredia) Nolen of Marshville, NC, a sister Carolyn Nolen (Hardy) Spence of Greensboro, and 10 nieces and nephews. Growing up in the Cartoogechaye Community, Connaree attended Slagle Elementary School and was a co-valedictorian at Franklin High School. At Catawba College, she graduated magna cum laude, and did postgraduate studies in cytotechnology at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and Johns Hopkins Hospital. In 1954-1955, she was named in the Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Connie spent most of her career at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, directing the work of the Cytotechnology Department and teaching cytotechnology to students. Her diligence and dedication was honored by the "Connaree Nolen Academic Achievement Award" given to the outstanding student of each class. She was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists for over forty years and a founding year member of the American Society for Cytotechnology. Her career involved traveling to many medical settings to present educational training in the latest cytotechnological techniques. She was also a lecturer in the Cytotechnology Program at Central Piedmont Community College, and was a consultant cytotechnologist on the ASC/HCFA Inspection Team. After retirement, Connie continued to fill part-time needs of the Presbyterian Hospital Cytotechnology Department. Connie's childhood in the mountains of North Carolina formed her interest in gardening with native plants, including involvement in a group that rescued native wildflowers and plants from impending development and roadway construction. She was also a supporter of the Charlotte art community, and a collector of NC art and crafts. An avid tennis player, she competed in the North Carolina Senior Games. Connie will most be remembered for being very generous with her time, talents, and various treasures. To respect safety guidelines in avoiding COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. Donations in memory of Connie may be made to Alzheimer's Association designating on the memo line WhiteStone Walkers/ Connie Nolen. The address is: WhiteStone Community Life Services, 700 S Holden Rd., Greensboro, North Carolina 27407. Expression of sympathy and memories may be shared at https://www.triadfuneralservice.com/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.