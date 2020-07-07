Myron Dudley Crook, Jr., 83 of Charlotte, NC, passed away the 2nd of July, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Hartsell Crook; son, Randolph "Rand' Willis Crook; stepsons: Jeffrey and Chris Fowler and Phillip and Jason Meggs; one grandson, Miles Dudley DeNezza Crook; one granddaughter, Giorgia Ruth-Ann DeNezza Crook; four step-grandsons and three step-granddaughters. The Crook family will visit friends and family from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Thursday, the 9th of July, 2020 at Ellington Funeral Service. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 AM in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fort Mill, SC. Dudley was a believer! To read a full biography of Dudley's life, please visit ellingtonfuneralservices.com
.