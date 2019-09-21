Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Aline (Helms) Watson. View Sign Service Information Rogers and Breece Funeral Home 500 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910)-483-2191 Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle Aline Helms Watson, 94, of Matthews and formerly of Fayetteville, NC, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Through the blessing of hospice, she was able to do so at her home surrounded by family.



Myrtle was born in Fayetteville, NC, on June 1, 1925, the daughter of John Wilkes and Lessie Rogers Helms. She graduated with the Class of 1942 from Fayetteville High School. She married Charles Watson in 1945. They came to Charlotte where Charles worked in the printing business. They started their own company of Watson Offset Service. Myrtle also worked for many years for Delmar Studios in Charlotte. She was a caring and loving soul who most enjoyed spending time with others.



Myrtle is survived by a brother, John Rogers Helms, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Peggy Helms West.



Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home of Matthews has been given the privilege of caring for Myrtle and her family. All services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, in Fayetteville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC, 28301. At 2:00 pm, all present will proceed to the Cross Creek Cemetery where a graveside service led by Mr. Michael Neddo will celebrate the life, love and blessing of this wonderful woman. For full details and to share memories, photos and condolences, please visit





