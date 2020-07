Nancy Andersen

Nancy Keever Andersen CHARLOTTE - Nancy Keever Andersen, 82, died on June 22, 2020 in Charlotte. She was born to Homer and Alta Keever in Statesville on June 12, 1938 and was a graduate of Duke University and Vanderbilt Divinity School. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Aldersgate Retirement Community of Charlotte. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Navy Commander (ret) Gene Andersen, and her daughter Kathy Andersen. She is survived by her son, Michael Andersen and wife Bridgett of Memphis, Tennessee, 3 grandchildren Amanda Laveri and husband Anthony of Bremerton, Washington, Christian Andersen currently stationed at Lewis-McCord Joint Base, Washington, and Emily Andersen of Memphis, Tennessee, 2 great-grandchildren Oakley Andersen and Charlie Laveri, and a sister Mary Pretlow and husband Tiff of High Point. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



