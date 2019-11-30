Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ann (Brame) Dumbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Nancy grew up in Charlotte and graduated from the former Central High School in 1942. She attended Queens College and later graduated from UNC Woman's College (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1946. Returning to Charlotte, Nancy began work with The Charlotte News, after which she did freelance public relations work. Shortly after graduating from college she met Jimmy Dumbell, who she married in 1948. They were married fifty-four years until his death in 2002.



Nancy was fortunate to have many friends throughout her life. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing board and card games as they grew. The Seaview Inn at Pawleys Island was her favorite place to vacation, and it became the site of many family reunions. Over the years she made lasting friendships with other guests at the Seaview, many of whom visited her at home when she was no longer able to travel.



Nancy is survived by her son, Jim Dunville; daughter, Elizabeth Dumbell Clarke; and her grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to her caregivers and to Novant Health Hospice Services for their compassionate support.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Charlotte. A reception in the Parish Hall will immediately follow the service. Parking is available in the parking deck across from St. Peter's on 7th Street. Tickets will be validated at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church Endowment, 115 W. 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3101 Industrial Drive Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Nancy Ann Brame Dumbell, 95, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born October 3, 1924 in Charlotte, she was the daughter of the late Grace Thomas Price Brame and Peter Joyner Brame, Jr.Nancy grew up in Charlotte and graduated from the former Central High School in 1942. She attended Queens College and later graduated from UNC Woman's College (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1946. Returning to Charlotte, Nancy began work with The Charlotte News, after which she did freelance public relations work. Shortly after graduating from college she met Jimmy Dumbell, who she married in 1948. They were married fifty-four years until his death in 2002.Nancy was fortunate to have many friends throughout her life. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing board and card games as they grew. The Seaview Inn at Pawleys Island was her favorite place to vacation, and it became the site of many family reunions. Over the years she made lasting friendships with other guests at the Seaview, many of whom visited her at home when she was no longer able to travel.Nancy is survived by her son, Jim Dunville; daughter, Elizabeth Dumbell Clarke; and her grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to her caregivers and to Novant Health Hospice Services for their compassionate support.Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Charlotte. A reception in the Parish Hall will immediately follow the service. Parking is available in the parking deck across from St. Peter's on 7th Street. Tickets will be validated at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church Endowment, 115 W. 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3101 Industrial Drive Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close