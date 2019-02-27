Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ann (House) Matthews. View Sign

Nancy Ann "House" Matthews, 82, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home.



Nancy was born and grew up in Charlotte enjoying her family and friends. Her most favorite times were traveling to the beaches of the Carolinas, and being at Lake Wylie, SC.



In addition to her parents John M. House, Jr. and Mary Durham House, Nancy was predeceased by two sons David A. Matthews, III and John A. Matthews.



Nancy is survived by one sister, Cheryl Brown of Locust Grove, VA, and one daughter-in-law Vickie Matthews of Fort Mill, SC.



Services for Nancy will be held at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on Friday, March 1, 2019 with a visitation beginning at noon, followed by the funeral at 1 pm. Burial will take placed afterwards at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212.



