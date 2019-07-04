Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Anne (Caldwell) Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Anne Caldwell Brooks, 74, entered into her eternal resting place with her Lord and Savior on July 2, 2019. She was born April 20, 1945 to the late Milford Morrison Caldwell and Myrtle Hegler Caldwell. Mrs. Brooks loved playing Bingo, watching Nascar, and had an avid love for Animals. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Kaylee White; nephews David Caldwell and Ryan Brooks. Surviving are her 3 children who were blessed to call her "Mama" Susan (Ken) Phillips, Gene (Michelle) Brooks, Nancy (Steven) White; grandchildren Ryan White, and MyKenna Brooks; brother Doug (Phoebe) Caldwell; nieces Leigh (Mark) Johnson, Amy (Chris) Cummings; nephew Jeff Brooks; sister in law Myrtis (Stoney) Bullard; her special K9 friend Buddy. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Friday July 5, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM following the visitation in the Gentry Family Chapel by Pastor Dennis Bell. Burial will follow at Yadkin Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkinville for the loving care given to Mrs. Brooks. Memorials may be made to River City Missionary Fund 4413 US Hwy 21 Hamptonville, NC 27020. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com . Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Brooks family. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

