She was born August 30, 1934 in Valdese, NC to the late Reton and Juanita Getty Walker. She was a graduate of Valdese High School. Nancy worked as a Membership Coordinator for Harris YMCA in Charlotte.



In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Bame, Sr.; son, John H. Bame, Jr., and sister, Carol Lutz.



Nancy is survived by her daughter, Leigh Bame Burton and husband Mike of Winston Salem; daughter-in-law, Pamela Bame of Charlotte; granddaughters, Sara Bame Joines and husband Michael of Charlotte, and Amanda Bame Davis and husband Jacob of Columbia, SC; great-grandson, Corey Joines; and sister, Elaine Gaver.



The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, as the Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Mike Herring, officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Nancy may be made to the Harris YMCA 400 East Morehead Street Charlotte, NC 28202.



Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Bame family.

