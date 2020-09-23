Mrs. Nancy Barker Bowman (Grammy), 84, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 at Novant Matthews Medical Center. There will be a private family only, viewing on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, NC. A private graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. When it is safe to gather, the family will host a celebration of life for Nancy with the date to be determined.
Mrs. Bowman was born on June 12, 1936 in Hickory, NC, daughter of the late Cecil H. Barker and Beulah P. Barker. She graduated from St. Stephens High School and attended Lees-McRae College. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and dedicated Cafeteria Manager at Union County School Food Services. She enjoyed life, spending time with family, baking, gospel music, traveling, and doing crossword puzzles.
Preceded in death was her beloved husband, Donald C. Bowman. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Beasley (late husband, Frankie) and their son, Brian Beasley, of Indian Trail; son, Michael Bowman and wife Melissa and their children, Madilyn and Matthew of Matthews; and son, Eric Bowman of Matthews; siblings include the late Henry Barker and surviving wife Lavonne of Hickory; and brother Reggie Barker and wife Pat of Lexington, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowman Family GoFundMe account www.gf.me/u/yvrd3f in support of Nancy and her family.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. Online Guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com
