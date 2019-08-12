Nancy Ann Williams Biggers CHARLOTTE - Nancy Ann Williams Biggers, 84, passed away in her home on August 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Ann Williams and father Norwood Williams, brother Eugene Williams, and sister Janice Quisenberry. Nancy is survived by her husband of 41 years Alan Biggers; her daughters Tara B. Green (Michael Green), Deanna Burns (Phillip Handsel), and Bonnie Covington; her brother James Williams; grandson Joshua Michael Green, granddaughter Moriah Hannah Belk, and great grandson Levi Walker Belk. A graveside service in the Moravian Church tradition was held on August 8, 2019 at Sharon Presbyterian Church.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 12, 2019