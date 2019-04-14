Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Boyd. View Sign





Her funeral service will be 3 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 PM Sunday in the church fellowship hall.



Nancy was born February 15, 1939 in Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry M. Boyd.



Nancy is survived by sons, Jerry Boyd, Jr. and wife, Donna of Cleveland, NC, and Vick Boyd and wife, Terri of Harrisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church Choir Fund, 6841 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.



Condolences may be sent to



Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Boyd family.

Mrs. Nancy Hammer Boyd passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.Her funeral service will be 3 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 PM Sunday in the church fellowship hall.Nancy was born February 15, 1939 in Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry M. Boyd.Nancy is survived by sons, Jerry Boyd, Jr. and wife, Donna of Cleveland, NC, and Vick Boyd and wife, Terri of Harrisburg.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church Choir Fund, 6841 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Boyd family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close