Mrs. Nancy Hammer Boyd passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.
|
Her funeral service will be 3 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 PM Sunday in the church fellowship hall.
Nancy was born February 15, 1939 in Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry M. Boyd.
Nancy is survived by sons, Jerry Boyd, Jr. and wife, Donna of Cleveland, NC, and Vick Boyd and wife, Terri of Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church Choir Fund, 6841 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.
Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Boyd family.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 14, 2019